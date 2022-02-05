'Sanctified Sleepover' | Temporary warming center near Wolfchase

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church opens temporary relief shelter in response to prolonged power outages after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your power is out and you need to get out of the cold, join the 'Sanctified Sleepover' at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church near Wolfchase.

The temporary warming center is providiing warms meals, temporary shelter and fellowship with its members.

It opens Saturday at 12:00 p.m. to any Memphian who is without power.

Senior Pastor Donald Johnson said "the purpose of this repsonse is to take care of those in need."

The center will stay open as long as is able to do so, in order to provide much needed relief.