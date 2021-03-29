Local 24 witnessed at least two tornadoes in Northeast Arkansas. One was of great size in Coahoma County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overturned shelter, fallen debris and broken powerlines.

It was the scene left over after an evening of storms Saturday. It was one of the most active tornado days in the Mid-south.

It began just after 5pm.

Those gusty winds and mixture of cold and hot fronts carried on east into Tennessee and Mississippi.

We’ve got you covered through this severe weather. We’re seeing thunderstorms and tornadoes throughout the Mid-South. Please stay safe and follow @LocalMemphis for updates — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) March 28, 2021

Thunder, lightning and heavy rain made for flash flooding and power outages.

First responders carried out water rescues between Grand Junction and Middleton.

Nearly 10,000 MLGW customers in Shelby County lost power.