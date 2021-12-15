'Heartbreaking'; those around Reelfoot Lake reeling but also responding to each other following deadly tornadoes, destruction

We found crews assisting with cleanup, dropping off meals Wednesday, days after a storm ripped through Lake, Obion counties.

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — "Had a lot of their possessions in the camper and now it's all gone and I hurt for them," Roberson Camping Lots Owner David Roberson said Wednesday in Lake County, TN.

He felt hopeless, days after a tornado ripped around Reelfoot Lake and destroyed 46 of 50 campers, where mainly retirees lived.

"I don't know even know where to start or go back and it's a lot of people involved because it's 50 families," Roberson added.

The site along the lake is now nothing more than mangled metal, dilapidated homes and shattered dreams.

"It's every adjective you can imagine, it's indescribable, it's just heartbreaking," Christi Roberson Davis, the owner's daughter, added.

But out of those heartbreaking images of destruction, there's also heartwarming actions of kindness in response.

"People have stepped up in an unbelievable way, we are overwhelmed," Roberson said.

The staff at the nearby Blue Bank resort Wednesday loaded up bags of burgers and dropped them off to those hungry and left with hardly any possessions.

"When something like this happens, the communities come together, people from other states we don't even know," Roberson added.

Law enforcement and private rescue teams continued their mission to find a missing Florida man - Jamie Hall - taken in that Friday night tornado.

"My Dad's body is nowhere to be found, there's not a trace," Ashleigh Hall, that missing man's daughter, told ABC24 Memphis' sister station in Florida. "I know the odds look impossible, but I feel that this would be a great miracle story one day to be able to tell."