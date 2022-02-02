Here's how crews will restore power in Memphis

As soon as it’s safe, MLGW crews will go out and survey the area.

Restoring power after a storm is not a simple process. According to Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water, or MLGW, it could take some time.

According to the website, MLGW serves 429,000 customers with 4,379 miles of overhead wire and an additional 450 miles of transmission lines.

"We will first send out our troubleshooters,” said Gale Jones-Carson with MLGW. “Our troubleshooters will assess our damage, then a determination will be made on which crews need to go out to begin the restoration process."

Follow these #MLGWTips to stay safe in case of power outages during cold weather. And remember, you can use your #MLGW My Account or call (901) 544-6500 to report outages. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/6np6nO3bkj — MLGW (@MLGW) February 2, 2022

First, the company needs electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Crews will repair any damage to its transmission lines and towers.

Next, crews work to restore power to its substations. That includes hospitals, police stations, water pumping stations, and other priorities critical to public health and safety.

"Our employees will be working 16-hour shifts,” said Jones-Carson. “They will be working 24/7 to make sure our services are restored quickly and safely."



MLGW has more than 60 substations, with lines above and underground.