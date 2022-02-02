Ice Storm: Important information from the City of Memphis

From city of Memphis closures to MATA and public works, here’s an overview of how officials are dealing with the ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ice is causing issues across the Mid-South and Greater Memphis area Thursday. If you can stay home, you should.

From City of Memphis closures to MATA and public works, here’s an overview of how city officials are dealing with the ice storm.

Closures:

The city of Memphis said only essential personnel are working Thursday, February 3, 2022, until further notice.

The following are closed or will close:

Memphis Parks

Memphis Animal Shelter

Libraries (closing at 3 p.m.)

Community Centers (closing at 3 p.m.)

City Courts and City Clerk’s Office

Code Enforcement

City Treasury

Office of Business Diversity and Compliance

311 and 211

Permits office (closing at noon)

The Division of Planning and development will operate online only – no in-person appointments.

Tax payments can be made online or by phone at 901-636-7200. The city’s Treasury Office also has a drop box in the main lobby at City Hall.

MATA Services:

Routes may operate on different levels of service depending on road and traffic conditions. To keep up with MATA’s inclement weather information, click HERE.

Memphis Public Works:

City crews are running 16 sand trucks and working 16-hour shifts. Snow and ice operations will continue for the next 48 hours, at least.

Warming Center:

A warming center opened Thursday morning at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Rd. It will stay open continuously until further notice.

Due to COVID, those going to the warming center must take a COVID test and adhere to social distancing guidance. Masking is strongly encouraged.

For somewhere to stay overnight, check:

Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue: 901-526-8403

The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue: 901-529-4545

Additional shelters: call 901-529-4545

For transportation, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at 901-297-1680.

Garbage and recycling collections:

The Memphis Solid Waste Management Division and its contractor Team Waste said solid waste collection services are suspended for Thursday, February 3, until conditions improve.

The City will monitor conditions and determine when collection services will resume safety.

When services resume, customers are asked to place carts at the curb on your regular collection day and leave them until they are collected.

MLGW:

As of 11:20a.m. Thursday, MLGW reports more than 82,300 customers without power, and 1,631 outages.

Click HERE for the latest on outages from MLGW.

Memphis International Airport: