How City of Memphis crews are preparing for severe weather

Risks of downed trees, clogged storm drains, and flash flooding ahead of potential severe weather rolling through late Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With severe weather expected in the area later Wednesday, City of Memphis crews are making preparations and taking extra precautions to keep roads and neighborhood safe.

Those crews - once the prep work is complete - will be on standby for cleanup and response - everything from flash flooding to moving downed trees - depending on the severity of the storm Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht told ABC24 that crews checked storm drains ahead of the expected severe weather, especially in the roughly 40 storm drains which are more at risk for flash flooding. That includes Union Avenue under East Parkway, Southern Ave. along with railroad tracks near the Liberty Bowl, and Mississippi Blvd.’s railway areas near Crump Blvd.

Knecht said the good news is crews already picked up pretty much all of the large debris from the February ice storm.

Teams completed one sweep, are almost done with second sweep, and pretty close to finishing up hazardous tree trimming removal, work Knecht said should be finished in the next two weeks.

”Luckily we have most of the hazardous trees addressed. If we hadn’t gotten on top of that, throughout this, even then there may be more challenges with trees following down and blocking streets. But we’ve had a lot of rainfall so the ground is saturated, so trees can still fall. So that’s just the nature of what we do every big storm even - flooding and trees down,” Knecht added.

Knecht said with storm drain and debris storm prep work completed, he’ll monitor the needed manpower depending on the conditions during and after the severe weather.

“Now we will be putting our staff in position to respond to working overtime. City hours typically end at 3 p.m., so we’ll potentially or most likely have overtime operations working to respond, especially from a flooding perspective. As trees come down, we can bring in staff to respond,” Knecht said.