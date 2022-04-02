Memphians deal with damage, struggle to stay warm and fed as city remains crippled by power outages

As crews work to restore power across the Memphis area, many families are dealing with the devastation from the ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As crews work to restore power across the Memphis area, many families are dealing with the devastation – from damages to their homes, to trying to stay warm as they hope to see their lights -and heat – back on soon.

ABC 24 crews headed out across the city to get their stories.

Thankful in Whitehaven

In Whitehaven, a homeowner said she’s counting her blessings after a tree missed her home and fell across a road.

Jennifer Walker said had the tree that landed across Graham and Shirley Drive fallen in a different direction, it could have destroyed her home.

“I haven’t slept because I’m terrified that maybe another one might fall. You know. But I thank God. I know I’m blessed that it didn’t come this way and it went that way,” she said.

Walker said she plans to cut the rest of the trees down from her yard.

Beware of falling trees and branches in midtown

Folks across midtown Memphis found lots of trees and limbs falling from the ice.

Angela Davidson ran down her basement stairs as sheetrock fell on top of her when a tree branch fell.

When she finally came up to survey the damage, she found three big holes in her kitchen, and one big mess to clean up.

“I got about two steps down, everything started happening. I just ran the rest of the way into the basement, as far as I could go into the basement. Sheetrock falling all around me. I didn't know what was happening. When I came up, I thought it was going to be whole tree. Not that this was much better, this is three big holes. But it can be fixed. I can't. I'm good,” Davidson said.

That fallen branch was left resting on her power lines.

We found another home in midtown just down the street that suffered tree damage. The family is safe, and thankful it wasn’t worse.

“We are all safe. Could have been worse with the size of this branch for sure,” said David Friesen.

“I really feel like the Frayser area has gotten neglected.”

Patience over a power outage is already wearing thin for one Frayser family.

Tequila Nelson's home went dark around 1 p.m. Thursday, forcing her and her children to bundle up in blankets and sweatshirts.

The family's generator finally turned on Friday morning, but Nelson said conditions are still challenging and frustrating. She said not enough resources are being prioritized for her area of Memphis.

"This is ridiculous, and we have no help. MLGW is saying that they have help but I don't see any crews out here. No tree trimming people or anything out here to help us. So I really feel like the Frayser area has gotten neglected as well as other areas close to Frayser,” said Nelson.

The mother added, "I feel like we totally got neglected and you guys are telling us to be patient but how can you be patient in 19 degree weather, in your home and you can see your breath, in your own home, so how can you be patient?"

Friday afternoon, nearly all neighborhoods in Frayser and North Memphis remained in the red on the MLGW outage map - the color that represents areas of the highest amount of customer outages.

Fire and ice in Southaven

In the middle of dealing with the ice storm Thursday, one Southaven, Mississippi, family had to also deal with a devastating fire.

All seven people in the Najera family are okay, but the family said their dogs died in the fire.

The family said they were without power, huddled in their living room when they heard two loud noises they first thought were branches falling, then realized were something else.

They told us the fire happened so fast they had to run out of the front door with just the clothes on their back. Now all of their possessions are gone and they're asking the community for help.

“A lot of people have been donating clothes and we really appreciate it because we really don't have anything anymore,” said Nayeli Barron.

“The community has been helping so much just with donations, money, with even just sharing the post that we've created,” said Sonny Barron, Nayeli’s aunt.

The family said they're not sure yet what started the fire.

If you would like to help this family text the word ‘King’ to 901-521-7520 for more information.