Memphis leaders say they're ready for the next round of extreme winter weather

From roadways to fallen trees Memphis Public Works has a plan to keep citizens safe in the coming days.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're pulling into the weekend but the frigid temperatures have parked over the Mid-South.

Still rolling is the equipment keeping Memphis streets clear and passable for drivers says Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

"We'll be ready and we'll run 24/7 like we normally do just to make sure we're safe and keeping the public safe keeping those critical roadway components open," said Knecht.

Crews found a moment for a short break, but not before trucks made the rounds dropping brine on Memphis roadways.

"So that will continue Saturday and prior to Sunday we will begin staffing our salt and sand trucks for the next potential event starting Sunday evening depending on the forecast variables," said Knecht.

That's 12 brine trucks, 16 salt trucks and support staff and mechanics all working in shifts over 24 hours over the weekend.

Drivers should be aware of their presence.

Knecht says one truck had to be taken out of commission after being rear-ended this week.

Then, consider this -- if a tree grows in Brooklyn, forests grow in Memphis.

Those trees bring challenges with most weather events.

"If a tree falls onto a roadway we have to remove it because our job is to keep the roadway open. Most citizens don't know that we don't cut the entire tree we only remove the portion that's in the roadway. The rest of it beyond the curb and sidewalk is the property owners responsibility," said Knecht.

While most of us are worried about losing power from snapped power lines there's a possibility of water damage at businesses and home.

"I know MLGW will be on top of water line breaks. Water line breaks are going to be a concern over the next few days."