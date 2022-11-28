How can you prepare for the threat of severe weather in Greater Memphis Tuesday?

Severe weather is expected to hit Tuesday with a possibility of tornadoes and hail hitting the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of tornadoes and hail hitting the Greater Memphis area, homeowners want to keep in mind how best to prevent tree damage to their house or car.

Insurance is your best bet after tree damage – while tree limb removal service is the best move beforehand.

This time last year, Jeff Moreland, owner of Sherwood Forest Lawncare, took it upon himself to help those dealing with the aftermath.

“I’m heartbroken,” he said of his reaction to downed trees toppled on top of homes in Memphis in years past.

Wind gusts are expected to be over 50 miles per hour Tuesday.

Moreland said it’s best to prevent damage by getting your trees around your house inspected routinely.

“The best thing you can do is have a professional come out every year," he said. "I know it’s expensive and it’s easy to put those things off, but it’s a good idea to have someone reputable who’s not going to get you to cut stuff down for no reason.”

Especially taking note of, “limbs that haven’t been pruned or have gotten too long or they just rotted and got weak.”

Moreland went onto warn to leave tree removal to the experts.

“Don’t tackle this stuff yourself if you’re not educated on how to take trees down, I’ve seen some really bad accidents some funny ones and bad ones. Let the professionals handle that.”

It’s also important to get your roof checked after every storm.

If you have limbs in danger of falling, get somewhere safe.