Mid-Southerners prepare for heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners are bracing themselves for more severe weather on Wednesday.

MLGW said crews are prepared to handle any outages caused by thunderstorms, damaging winds and a possible tornado headed to the Mid-South.

In an emergency situation, whether it's a tornado, ice storm, earthquake, or flood, customers need to be prepared for the possibility of temporary power outages," MLGW said in a press release. "For safety reasons, customers should know where the gas and water shutoff valves are located, how to identify the main electric service panel, and how to turn them off in the event of an emergency."

Binghampton resident Nancy Herron is hoping the weather does not cause immense damage. During February's winter storm, she faced difficulties including going days without running water.

"We're just praying tomorrow goes by more smoothly and we won’t have any problems at all," Herron said.

As a homeowner, Herron is always prepared in case the power goes out or if the storm causes other destruction.

"Just making sure we have plenty of water, making sure we have extra chargers for our phones so we can charge up our phones, and making sure we have everything for a plan of getting out of the house if we need to," Herron said.

Shelby County Emergency Management also advised designating a "safe place" to shelter, which can be a basement, storm shelter, or the center room on the lowest floor of your home.

If you are driving, try to find shelter in a sturdy building and avoid parking under bridges and overpasses.

If a tree falls on your home, be cautious and get out immediately.

"The only thing you can do is making sure you’re out of the way," Herron said.

Herron has confidence MLGW is prepared for Wednesday's weather and has crews on standby.