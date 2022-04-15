Mississippi emergency agency says six people were injured in Wednesday's storms

Damage was reported in 24 of the state's 82 counties.

PEARL, Miss — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says six injuries have been reported from severe storms that blew through the state Wednesday.

The agency says Friday that three of the injuries were in Tippah County and two were in Alcorn County, both in the northern part of the state. One was in Clarke County in eastern Mississippi.

The emergency management agency also says the National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes in the state during the Wednesday storm system.

Damage was reported in 24 of the state's 82 counties.

Central Mississippi's Winston County reported the most damage, with 41 homes, three businesses and eight farms affected.