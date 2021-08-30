Northern Mississippi prepares for what's left of Hurricane Ida

Monday, DeSoto County experienced rain and heavy wind.

HERNANDO, Miss — Northern Mississippi continues to brace for what's left of Hurricane Ida, including DeSoto County, where we could see heavy wind gusts.

The Mid-South is in the direct path of the hurricane's remnants. The National Weather Service said remnants can be rain, including heavy flooding that can make its way far north from where a hurricane makes landfall.

"The system remnants gradually lose a portion or much of their 'tropical' characteristics as they track inland, and are eventually referred to as extratropical. Remnants of tropical systems have tracked near and even over northern Illinois and northwest Indiana," the National Weather Service explained.

As we wait to see what Ida’s got cooked up for DeSoto County, folks in the area are taking as many precautions as they can. Murrell Harris, who works in DeSoto County, is just trying to keep his family safe.

“(We) packed some things just in case we have to move or a tree falls on the house,” said Harris.

MDOT crews are out across the state, clearing roadways and making them safe again for travel. These workers are clearing sand from Hwy 90 in Gulfport.



Rest assured, our dedicated team will get the job done! #Ida #mswx pic.twitter.com/vbHrbeJReF — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 30, 2021

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said DeSoto County can expect a couple of inches of rain plus wind gusts up to 30 miles an hour Residents are tying down any outside furniture and being cautious over aging trees.

“Tractors and stuff like that were put in the barn the dog houses are all sealed up. The generator was broke out,” said Bob Copeland, who lives nearby in Marshall County.

Under the current emergency declaration, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is able to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.Residents agreed you have to hope for the best when it comes to the weather.

“Act of God. You know, you can’t mess with Mother Nature,” said Copeland.