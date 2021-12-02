Pros with tips to protect your pipes from the deep freeze

A few easy pipe protection tips so homeowners can keep dough from going down the drain when cold temps hit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Year after year, plumbers see the same thing in home after home.

Busted pipes, flooding and water damage all the result of plumbing that gets too cold.

We turned to the pros for tips.

Devin Williams of Greenway Home Services says simply wrapping your pipes is one the little things homeowners can do to save them big money when Old Man Winter blows into town and onto your pipes.

"I normally recommend that you have somebody come out and insulate them prior, but a this point it's too late, keep your cabinet door open and keep you house warm at 70 to 72 degrees. That's your home, your attic," said Williams.

Attics, in some homes, are where water travels through hot water heaters and pipes.

With this wintry winter weather system forecast to last for several days power outages are expected.

So, say you can't warm your home let alone your pipes.

Chilly temps should not mean frozen pipes - here's what you need to do to avoid them: https://t.co/OAfklrZtoU — callgreenway HVAC (@callgreenway) December 17, 2018

"The one thing to do is go ahead and turn the water off and see if you can drain some of the water from your attic or hot water heaters," said Williams.

You'll do yourself a favor to avoid the water damage in ceilings and walls if they burst.

"If you go ahead and drain those water heaters and get as much of that water out of the attic and cold places as possible it's one of the best things you can do," said Williams.

Don't forget about outdoor faucets.

They can cause interior damage.

For their protection the first step is to drain and remove any hoses attached and drain the inside port if there is one.

"Most of these are frost proof which means they seal inside the wall. Some of the old ones do not so they see freeze damage," said Williams.