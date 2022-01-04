Second tornado confirmed in Arkansas Wednesday

The weather service in Little Rock says an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 100 miles per hour struck the unincorporated Harmony community in Johnson County.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a second, weak, tornado struck Arkansas on Wednesday as severe storms rolled across the Deep South.

The weather service in Little Rock says an EF-1 tornado with winds of about 100 miles per hour struck the unincorporated Harmony community in Johnson County, about 90 miles northwest of Little Rock.

There were no injuries reported.

An EF-3 tornado struck the Springdale area, injuring seven people.

The severe storms spawned isolated tornadoes and high winds that are blamed for two deaths in Florida.