Do you have your severe weather plan ready? Here's how to stay safe

There's a possibility of severe thunderstorms on Thursday, and the Shelby County EMA highly suggests you're prepared to stay out of harm's way.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Thursday, the Shelby County EMA advises you to have a safety plan for yourself and your loved ones.

When it comes to severe weather or the possibility of tornadoes, keep your cell phone handy. That way, you can keep a close eye on weather updates from your apps.

Also, consider a battery-powered weather radio to receive constant weather pattern updates while you stay in contact with a family member or friend.

The EMA said if those are unavailable, pay close attention to any sounds which resemble a train outside. If you hear that, take cover.

Doing some movie things 🎬 …okay actually a creative standup lol.



But seriously, check out tonight what you need to make sure is part of your severe weather plan for tomorrow’s forecasted thunderstorms ⛈ @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/e5o4kuJOLh — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) February 17, 2022

It’s crucial you and your family have a severe weather plan.

“You should practice prior to storms, you should practice with your children’s what to do in case of a storm,” explained Shelby County EMA Deputy Administrator Charles Newell. “Go to the bathroom or inside wall of your home, stay away from windows.”

Newell added, while in your bathroom, hunker down “inside a tub, mattress over covering you up in case something may fall.”