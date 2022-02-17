x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

Here are important numbers to keep on hand during severe weather

Gusty winds could knock ice-storm damaged tree limbs and branches into power lines. Here’s where to call should that happen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gusty winds could knock ice-storm damaged tree limbs and branches into power lines. Here’s where to call should that happen.

Collierville has a city emergency alert system. It sends a mix of calls, texts, and emails regarding severe weather or urgent situations.

Here's how to sign up.

  • Create an account by texting "alerts" to 901-446-0299
  • Call 901-446-0299
  • Or tell Alexa "enable hyper reach"

RELATED: Tornado Watch issued for Memphis and parts of the Mid-South until 6pm

RELATED: Do you have your severe weather plan ready? Here's how to stay safe

RELATED: Here's why straight-line winds can be just as dangerous as a tornado

In Other News

Do you have your severe weather plan ready? Here's how to stay safe