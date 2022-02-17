Here are important numbers to keep on hand during severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gusty winds could knock ice-storm damaged tree limbs and branches into power lines. Here’s where to call should that happen.
- MLGW - downed power lines or gas leaks: 901-528-4465
- MLGW - power outages: 901-544-6500
- Entergy emergencies: 800-968-8243
- West Memphis Utilities – power outages: 870-735-3355 (option 2)
- Northcentral Electric Cooperative: 662-895-2151
- Temporary housing needs - Shelby County Community Services: 901-222-4281
- Red Cross: 800-733-2767
Collierville has a city emergency alert system. It sends a mix of calls, texts, and emails regarding severe weather or urgent situations.
Here's how to sign up.
- Create an account by texting "alerts" to 901-446-0299
- Call 901-446-0299
- Or tell Alexa "enable hyper reach"