The rain came and racked the Midsouth

Scenes of several inches of rain impacting life in the Midsouth after threats of severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a grand scale things were fairly quiet in the Midsouth Wednesday evening, but some heavy rain did cause some situations throughout the day.

At Belvedere and Poplar in Midtown Memphis some dramatic images. An SUV submerged in water up to it's fenders, parked along the side of the street. A trash can or 2 were water logged in the middle of the street.

The image came to use from local 24 news reporter Brittani Moncrease from a balcony that looks pretty free from flooding.

Homes on ground level don't appear to be as fortunate.

Wain was the feature Wednesday with a soggy one out there and about 3 inches of rainfall in the Memphis area and just a bit more in Desoto county.

Rain came so fast it stood still in places like 3rd Avenue and Shadyac in Downtown Memphis around the St. Jude Children's Hospital campus.

Puddling in and on the roads caused scenes like a picture from Hanna Davis with police blocking a potential road hazard, where a vehicle could lose control from standing water.