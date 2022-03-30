West Memphis opens storm shelters for residents ahead of Wednesday's severe weather threat

The City of West Memphis, Arkansas, announced via Facebook they're opening two storm shelters for residents.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The City of West Memphis, Arkansas, announced Wednesday they're opening two storm shelters for residents ahead of the day's expected severe storms.

The city said via their Facebook page that safe rooms at the Marion Visual Performing Arts magnet school, located at 1402 Crestmere Street, and Arkansas State University Mid-South at 2000 West Broadway are on alert and will be available in the event of a tornado or other severe weather needs.

The city also said a shelter trailer has been set up at the County Road Department in Marion, Arkansas, and can be rapidly activated.

West Memphis and Marion schools will dismiss at noon Wednesday.

