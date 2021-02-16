What Entergy is asking of Mississippi customers to avoid rolling blackouts

Entergy says the extreme winter weather is causing shortage of power.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — With dangerously cold temperatures now here, minds are on how long the power will last.

That is if you haven’t lost your lights and heat already.

Entergy is asking its Mississippi customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, as the demand is potentially exceeding generation because of the extreme cold.

“There’s a critical shortage of power across the mid-southern U.S. today that’s driven by these extremely cold temperatures,” said Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann. “We’re feeling the effects.”

Hartmann said the impact is on the power grid.

“We are asking that our customers be aware of this and implement a few easy we hope energy efficiency measures so that we can avoid having to have our customers go without power.”

Hartmann explained that the company is trying to avoid implementing rolling outages by asking people to conserve energy now.

“We’re hoping we don’t have to go there but if we can’t convince enough customers to conserve and we continue to have these very high demands for power then that would be the next step.”

@EntergyMS is asking MS customers to conserve their electricity during this extreme cold weather. To do so you can:



set your thermostat to about 68 degrees



avoid running unnecessary appliances like dishes, laundry @LocalMemphis — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) February 16, 2021

The extreme winter weather has resulted in rolling power outages statewide in Texas where millions are without power and electricity consumption needs have far surpassed current power generation.

In North Mississippi, Entergy is a member of MISO, a regional transmission organization that directs the power along transmission lines.

“If we would have to go to that next step it would be miso that would determine how long those periods of being without power would be,” said Hartmann.

Entergy said turning off even a small appliance can go a long way.

“Being the engineer that I am, I got out my calculator and said if everybody just turned off one 13 watt fluorescent lamp you know that’s nearly 6,000 kw,” said Entergy’s regional customer service manager, Wayne Spell.