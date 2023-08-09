Here's how to stay safe as another round of severe weather hits Shelby County

The first set of storms in Shelby County saw the Fire Department fight three separate structure fires, with a firefighter being sent to a nearby hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are bracing for yet another round of severe weather on Wednesday.

It has been a very active summer for the Mid-South after hundreds of thousands lost power in July. Wednesday, several homeowners dealt with several reported lightning strikes.



In Raleigh, multiple neighbors told ABC24 they heard a large boom followed by flames at a house on Lake Forest Drive.



While the scene is now under control, the Shelby County Fire Department is urging people to get a safety plan together for the next round of severe weather.

“We want people to be aware, have their severe weather plans in place, have multiple ways to receive warnings when there is active weather,” said Todd Beal, National Weather Service.

This includes weather radios, charging your phones and tuning into your preferred media outlet to make sure you get alerts as soon as weather strikes. When it does, it is important to know who to call as soon as something goes wrong.

“The earlier that you engage the 9-1-1 system, the earlier we can get the personnel and the equipment on the road to that emergency,” said Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department.



On Wednesday, the fire department responded to three different structure fires at the same time. All of these fires were caused by lightning strikes.

The Raleigh neighborhood faced the brunt of it when an afternoon fire forced paramedics to take one firefighter to a nearby hospital out of caution.

The department said no civilians were hurt from the fire. However, with the threat of more severe weather on the horizon, Perkins echoes the calls for Memphians to pick up a phone when problems strike.

“Don’t even hesitate for one minute. The moment you think you’re having an emergency, the time to call 9-1-1 has arrived,” said Perkins.