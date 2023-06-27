Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declares local state of emergency from storms

A day center will open in Millington to help those without power cool off, and some AT&T locations are offering a place for people to recharge mobile devices.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has declared a local state of emergency following Sunday’s severe storms that left thousands without power across the area.

More than 120,000 MLGW customers were left without power at the height of the storm, and damage was extensive throughout the county. MLGW said those who remain without power as of Tuesday morning should be prepared for power to be out for "multiple days."

The Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency is working with the City of Millington, the American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter, and Team Rubicon to open a Day Center to help residents without power during the extreme heat wave.

The Day Center will provide a place to cool down during the morning and early afternoon.

Hours of operation for the Day Center will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker Community Center. That’s at 7942 Church Street in Millington.

Harris’s office also said the following AT&T locations will allow people without power to recharge their mobile devices:

4938 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6267 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3720 Hack Cross Road, Memphis TN – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2282 Union Ave, Memphis TN – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2825 N Germantown Parkway, Memphis TN – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1684 N Germantown Parkway, Cordova TN – Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5985 Stage Road, Bartlett TN – Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

900 West Poplar Ave, Collierville TN – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

115 Goodman Road West, Southaven MS – Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5050 Goodman Road, Olive Branch MS – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

650 West Service Road, West Memphis AR – Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.