Tennessee Governor Bill Lee requests federal disaster declaration after deadly storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is requesting federal disaster emergency assistance for nine counties hit by the deadly storms that rolled through the Mid-South this weekend.

Lee is asking President Biden for an emergency declaration so federal help will be available to those affected in Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties.

If granted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can reimburse jurisdictions for eligible work or provide direct operational assistance.

“Our emergency officials, first responders, and law enforcement brought hope where there was none in the aftermath of these storms,” Gov. Lee said. “Our effort now will be to bring as much relief as possible to these devastated communities.”

Gov. Lee will also seek a Major Disaster Declaration for qualifying jurisdictions after local officials complete a thorough assessment of storm damage. That would make FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs available to counties that qualify.

Two lines of severe weather Friday evening into Saturday morning produced at least seven tornadoes across west and middle Tennessee, claiming four lives in the state, and leaving more than 150,000 people without power at the severe weather’s peak.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has this recovery web page available to help storm survivors find resources and support.