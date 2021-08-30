Tennessee National Guard deployed to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts; including 1172nd Company in Memphis

Monday, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee's Adjutant General said that more than 320 Tennessee Army National Guard personnel from the 251st Military Police Company in Lexington and Savannah, 1172nd Transportation Company in Memphis and Waynesboro, and the 1176th Transportation Company in Dresden, Jacksboro and Smyrna are preparing to depart for Louisiana to assist with recovery operations.

“Currently, we are actively engaged in relief efforts in Humphries County and with COVID-19 support statewide, but we are also ready to help Louisiana without impacting our support here in Tennessee,” said Holmes. “During our mobilization in Humphries County, I had numerous states reach out to me offering support and we, in kind, offered similar support to Louisiana. The ability to mobilize rapidly is one of the biggest strengths of the National Guard in each state. This capability has been on display for the last 18 months with COVID-19, domestic responses, and our federal missions. We’re continuing to uphold Tennessee’s volunteer tradition.”