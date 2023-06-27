MLGW customers begin to look to hotels as thousands still don't have power and air conditioning at home

As of 5 p.m. June 27th, the utility company said it has restored power to more than half of the 120,000 customers who lost it from severe weather.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On June 27th, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared a local state of emergency, as MLGW continues its efforts to restore power to 120,000 customers impacted by the storm.

With the emergency declaration, a day center will open in Millington at the Baker Community Center on 7942 Church Street, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Local AT&T locations are also allowing people to recharge devices in shop.

As of 5 p.m. June 27th however, there were still 47,000 MLGW customers without power.

"Frustrated is probably the nicest word I would use right now," said Eunice Osbey, who has not had power since Sunday. "It's never happened like this before."

Now, many are turning to cooling centers like the Memphis Public Library in Cordova to work, charge their phones, and beat the heat. However, with little to go on, some are preparing to spend several days before going home.

"Me and my mother and my nephew are checking into a hotel because it's just too hot, it's unbearable," said Tracy Stephens, who lives in Cordova. "I booked the room 'til Friday, so hopefully by then it's back on. If not I don't know what I'm going to do."

Stephens is waiting for her lights to come back on, and is still figuring out if she can replace the food she lost.

"I had to throw away everything in my refrigerator. My refrigerator leaking from the bottom because there's nothing I can do about it because there's no power," said Stephens.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said the utility has restored over half of the outages, and is hopeful crews can restore some of the hardest hit areas like Wolfchase soon.

"We anticipate to get all of that in exactly the way it was before, will probably take two days," said McGowen.

The utility president added, those on SNAP benefits can apply for food replacement through the Tennessee Department of Human Services’ website. Others not on benefits may also qualify for food replacement, and it is best to check by contacting your insurance provider.

However, when it comes to the rest of Shelby County, the eventual finish line for restoration remains unclear.