Students and volunteers in Tunica lend a helping hand to tornado survivors

Emergency responders in Tunica helped those at Tunica Academy roll out with supplies to the affected areas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The community in Tunica, Mississippi, is lending a helping hand and supplies to their Magnolia State neighbors to the south impacted by last week's deadly tornadoes.

Volunteers brought everything from diapers to fluids after collecting donations for days. Staff and volunteers also collected towels and coloring books.

Those with the school said students were especially moved to help their fellow Mississippians.