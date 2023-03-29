Students and volunteers in Tunica lend a helping hand to tornado survivors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The community in Tunica, Mississippi, is lending a helping hand and supplies to their Magnolia State neighbors to the south impacted by last week's deadly tornadoes.
Emergency responders in Tunica helped those at Tunica Academy roll out with supplies to the affected areas.
Volunteers brought everything from diapers to fluids after collecting donations for days. Staff and volunteers also collected towels and coloring books.
Those with the school said students were especially moved to help their fellow Mississippians.
Another load of supplies from Tunica Academy is also scheduled to drive down to the affected tornado areas Friday.