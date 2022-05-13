What to know if weather threatens World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May officials warn weather could affect the Word Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest going on at Liberty Park in the old Mid-South Fairgrounds Friday.
Officials said depending on what happens – especially if there are thunderstorms and lightning - they may temporarily suspend entry and event activity during lunchtime and early afternoon in order to keep everyone safe.
They said weather should clear by early to mid-afternoon and things will return to normal for the BBQ Fest.
Officials said they have an onsite meteorologist to monitor developments.
