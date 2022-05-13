x
What to know if weather threatens World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Friday

Officials may temporarily suspend entry and event activity during lunchtime and early afternoon in order to keep everyone safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May officials warn weather could affect the Word Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest going on at Liberty Park in the old Mid-South Fairgrounds Friday.

Officials said depending on what happens – especially if there are thunderstorms and lightning - they may temporarily suspend entry and event activity during lunchtime and early afternoon in order to keep everyone safe.

They said weather should clear by early to mid-afternoon and things will return to normal for the BBQ Fest.

Officials said they have an onsite meteorologist to monitor developments.

