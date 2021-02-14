Live updates | From road conditions to power outages, find winter storm updates from across the Mid-South

Keep up to date with the latest information on the winter storm before you head out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Winter weather is moving through the Memphis area and it's creating some potentially hazardous road conditions and possible power outages.

Sunday, February 14, 2021

2:00 p.m. - From the Shelby County Mayor's Office & Emergency Management:

Shelby County is preparing for another round of snow and sleet as a Major Winter Storm is expected to affect the Mid-South beginning Sunday and lasting through Monday evening, with forecasts predicting 3-8 inches of Snow, Sleet, and Freezing Rain.

With bitter cold temperatures in place, heavy precipitation will spread into the region Sunday and will continue for a great deal of Monday. A brief lull will occur before a second round of heavier precipitation moves in Monday evening.

A Wind Chill Advisory is currently in effect until noon on Sunday, and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued from noon Sunday until midnight Tuesday.

The entire Mid-South should expect to see significant travel impacts and the potential for power outages.

“Driving conditions could be hazardous, mixed with dangerously low temperatures. We are urging citizens to limit travel if possible, but if you must travel, use extreme caution,” said Brenda Jones, Director of the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Road crews from TDOT, the City of Memphis, and Shelby County will deploy salt and sand trucks to treat roads before the precipitation moves in on Sunday.

"The Emergency Operations Center will be staffed in order to remain in contact with our local emergency services partners and public works coordinators throughout Shelby County,” added Director Jones. . Warming Centers Operated by the City of Memphis

Warming Centers are open at the Hollywood Community Center at 1560 N Hollywood Ave and Ruth Tate Senior Center located at 1620 Marjorie Street

Both locations are open 24 hours a day until further notice

MATA is providing free transportation. Call (901) 636-2525 to request transportation assistance

Citizens are urged to prepare now for the impending winter weather. Travel will be treacherous, and is strongly discouraged.

2:00 p.m. - From Memphis International Airport:

With more winter weather in the forecast this week, Memphis International Airport (MEM) is providing passengers with information about how winter weather affects air travel, and how the airport works to keep flights arriving and departing safely:

Snow Operations:

When winter weather is forecast, MEM schedules its crews based on the amount, duration and type of the expected precipitation. Snow and ice require different types of treatment.

The goal is to prevent the buildup of ice and snow on runways and taxiways so that aircraft can continue to operate.

MEM has 44 vehicles dedicated to snow/ice removal, including snow brooms, plow trucks, snow blowers, liquid and granular de-icing trucks, and tractors.

About 75 Airfield Maintenance and 50 Building Maintenance employees are available, along with staff from Operations, Communications, Airport Police, Procurement, and other areas. The vast majority of the Airport Authority’s 300 employees are involved in winter weather operations in some capacity.

Airlines:

Runways at MEM are open, but passengers should contact their airline before traveling. Airlines manage all aspects of scheduling and will have the most up-to-date information. Early morning flights in particular could be affected.

Even if MEM is open with flights arriving and departing, weather across the U.S. could disrupt airline schedules this week.

Airlines are also responsible for all aspects of ticketing, baggage, and gate operations.

While MEM is responsible for deicing and clearing runways and taxiways, airlines handle all aspects of deicing aircraft, including inventory, scheduling, application and equipment maintenance.

Other Passenger Information:

Allow for extra time to get to the airport due to road conditions.

Many airport operations have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out the last information at www.flymemphis.com/covid-19

1:45 p.m. - Update from the City of Memphis:

Currently, roads remain in generally in good condition but there are slick areas as snow has moved in. Public Works crews will continue to be ready to respond to weather conditions and deploy snow and ice equipment accordingly.

As a reminder, our primary focus remains treating major streets with bridges/overpasses and inclines/declines. We’ll then treat remaining major streets on an as-needed basis. Emergency service providers such as hospitals, police and fire precincts will also receive special considerations during inclement weather. Snow plows are only utilized when significant accumulation greater than 3” is forecasted.

Public Works Snow and Ice Operation includes:

6 brine units

16 salt and sand trucks

8 snow plows

MATA is running but expect some delays.

Solid Waste: Tomorrow is Presidents’ Day and your garbage collections services will shift to the next day all week. If your pickup day is Monday Feb 15, your collections will happen on Tuesday. If your collection day is Friday, February 19, your pickup day is Saturday, February 20 (pending weather conditions).

Libraries: City libraries are closed tomorrow for Presidents’ Day.

Warming Centers: We opened a second warming center yesterday. There are two locations: Hollywood Community Center location at 1560 N. Hollywood and Ruth Tate Senior Center at 1620 Marjorie Street. For transportation, beginning at 6 p.m., please contact the Office of Emergency Management at 901-297-1680.

There are two locations for overnight accomodations: Memphis Union Mission (383 Poplar Avenue) and the Salvation Army (696 Jackson Avenue). For additional local shelters call (901) 529-4545.

Drivers should slow down. If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay in.

We will continue to keep residents informed with updates on the City’s website https://www.memphistn.gov/, as well as Facebook (@MEMCity) and Twitter (@CityofMemphis) and Nextdoor as information becomes available.

