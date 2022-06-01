Winter storm blankets parts of the South with snow and ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the storm began hitting greater Nashville on Thursday morning. About 4 to 6 inches had fallen across a large swath of Middle Tennessee by early afternoon, as the snow continued.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson said one person died in an accident on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County near the Kentucky border.
Wintry weather moves through Memphis and the Mid-South
1 / 16