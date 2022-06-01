x
Winter storm blankets parts of the South with snow and ice

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson said one person died in an accident on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County near the Kentucky border.
Credit: THP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. 

A National Weather Service meteorologist said the storm began hitting greater Nashville on Thursday morning. About 4 to 6 inches had fallen across a large swath of Middle Tennessee by early afternoon, as the snow continued. 

With a little teamwork with myTDOT and Metro Nashville Police - South Precinct we were able to help this driver, his dog and his cat get back on the road again safely! #TeamWork #SnowDay2022

Wintry weather moves through Memphis and the Mid-South

Abigail McDonald
Credit: Abigail McDonald

