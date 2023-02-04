'When it happens to you, it happens to you' | Wynne, Arkansas community comes together, recovering from Friday's tornado

“It was getting louder and louder. I just prayed and prayed,” said Cellie Cross, a Wynne resident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No one talks about the calm after the storm, but that's exactly how to describe the neighborhoods in Wynne, Arkansas as residents continued with cleanup efforts on Sunday.

It was then that President Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration request from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The request allows natural state residents impacted by Friday’s storms to receive federal assistance.

“It’s just like a lot of noise and train coming in the beginning, but give it about five seconds — it’s quiet and still,” said Cellie Cross, a Wynne, Arkansas resident.

She and her family hid in a bathtub and closet when Friday’s tornado touched ground in Wynne, Arkansas.

“It was getting louder and louder — I just prayed and prayed,” said Cross. “When I did come out, I saw all of my neighbors’ homes gone — the whole community. Then, I saw everybody. They were coming to me — coming to different ones down the block from the houses they lived in.”

The tornado left at least four people dead and many others injured. The tornado swept up bleachers from Wynne High School which landed blocks away at a resident’s home.

“As I look around the neighborhood and thought about the school, I said, ‘Lord, what if our children would’ve been in school?’ I just started praising God again,” said Cross.

It is a prayer shared not only by residents but those just there to help.

“Anywhere we go; any job we do, any house we’re at, before we leave, we’re going to pray with the family,” said Jay Paul Wood, Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief Commander.

The group has been feeding first responder. Their chainsaw team cut down trees, covered roofs and cleared debris.

“The reality is it’s worse than a lot of other places as well, but when it happens to you, it happens to you. That’s why it doesn’t matter how big or how small the disaster is, we’re going to be there to help. We’re going to be there to share help, hope and healing,” said Wood. "Those are three needs the community never takes for granted."

"I know all material stuff is going to pass away," Cross said. "You can get that stuff back, but you can’t get your life back."