A behind the scenes look at Stax Museum of American Soul Music in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis has always been filled with talented musicians with a reputation for authenticity.

Back in the mid-1900s, Stax Recording Studio was a place that welcomed both blacks and whites through one common ground – music. Formerly called Satellite Records, the company changed its name to Stax in 1958 when Stewart’s sister, Estelle Axton joined him. The name Stax was a smash up of their two last names, Stewart and Axton.

Nestled in South Memphis, Stax Recording Studio on East McLemore recorded hits like Otis Redding’s, “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay,” and Same and Dave’s, “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

The company went through financial strain when its distribution agreement with Atlantic Records ceased in 1968, and eventually filed for bankruptcy in 1975.

In 1999, a group of former Stax employees, non-profits, and community leaders reinvented Stax and formed Soulsville Foundation.

The museum which was built in 2003.