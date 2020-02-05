“Awesome. Humbling. Inspiring.” Ida B. Wells great grandson on her lasting legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Dan Duster is the great-grandson of Ida B. Wells on his father’s side. Duster says that a common misconception of being a descendant of Wells was that there were discussions from birth regarding the significance. He says that the conversations didn’t really start until he reached high-school age. He later went on to study her work and impact and later did speeches on her.

“Awesome. Humbling. Inspiring.” Those are just a few words he used to describe how he feels about being a relative of Wells.

He says that because she was not highly regarded as an African American and a woman, yet she was still fighting for others, her courage was humbling.

He closes with how he believes his great-grandmother would see the world today, it’s accomplishments and short-comings.