Local students check out special Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance at Orpheum

Black History
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater spent some time with students Friday at the Orpheum Theatre.

The company performed the 1960 masterpiece – and Ailey’s first show – “Revelations.” The show explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul, using African-American spirituals and song-sermons.

It was a great way for students to see the historical group in Memphis during Black History Month.

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater will also hold a free community workshop and a couple more performances Saturday. Learn more HERE.

