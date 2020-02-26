The history of school busing and protests in Memphis and how it led to desegregating local schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Historians say it was an experience that never would have happened had there not been a resistance to school desegregation years before.

School busing would prove to be a defining moment in Memphis, with long remaining effects.

I spoke with two well-known Memphians: author Wayne Dowdy – a custodian of Memphis and Mid-south history – and Pastor Kenneth Whalum – who has served as an education commissioner. As children, the two found themselves at the center of the school busing controversy, for better or for worse.

As students, Whalum – black – and Dowdy – white – were among the first to be bused to schools as a result of school desegregation more than a decade before.

“There had never been a widespread white protest against the civil rights movement until the busing era in Memphis,” said Dowdy.

“The first time I was called a n***** was by a little white kid in this school right here,” said Whalum.

University of Memphis law professor, Daniel Kiel, explains the event that changed the course of history.

“I think to understand the idea of busing, you have to go back to the idea of Brown vs. the Board of Education in 1954 – the idea there that students should not be assigned to a school based on the color of their skin,” said Kiel.

The Supreme Court ruling meant that schools across the United States must break the cycle of separate, but, far too frequently, unequal.

The move to integrate schools following the High Court’s ruling in the early 50s was slow, particularly in Memphis, with meager numbers of black students enrolling in white schools, carrying on through the late 60s.

By the 1970s, nearly 90% of black students were still in schools made up of 90% black students.

Sixteen years later, the Supreme and local courts had grown impatient.

“So in 1971, the Supreme Court steps in and says busing is a viable tool to be used to achieve actual desegregation,” said Kiel.

It was not a well-received mandate for many, especially white Memphians.

“Everybody on my street left. I mean when busing came, they were gone. Some moved back to West Tennessee. Some people moved further east to able to go to a county school to avoid going to school with African Americans,” said Dowdy.

As a 4th grader bused to Goodlett Elementary in South Memphis, Dowdy remembers the tensions of the segregated South. Dowdy saw a fresh vitriol brought on by busing.

“There had been those who violently opposed sit in demonstrations in 1960 and 61. There were young students who would sit in at lunch counters or at libraries or art museums who were beaten, so it was not as peaceful as people seem to pretend. But most whites in Memphis didn’t like it, but they accepted it. Busing for some reason was different,” said Dowdy.

Mass resistance was expressed by whites who called themselves “Citizens Against Busing” and the subsequent “Kids Against Busing,” who held rallies where whole school buses were actually buried.

“There was a school boycott when I was in second grade at Goodlett school, where it was called ‘White Monday,’ I believe in April of ’72,” said Dowdy.

For a young Whalum, just finishing elementary school at the southside’s Hamilton and now being bused to Sherwood, great opportunity lay ahead.

“We used to come and sit on the curb and look up into the sky and imagine what our lives were going to be, man. It was a great experience. It was amazing,” said Whalum.

Facing his first racial slur and the resulting fight, Whalum’s father handed over a monumental life lesson.

“You don’t react to racism in that way. He said you make them know that you are equal to them. You don’t take a back seat to them. You fight, that means you’ve come down to their level. I’ll never forget that,” said Whalum.

Arguably, Shelby County Schools are just as segregated now as they were in the 60s, but Whalum and Dowdy see gains because of busing.

“It wasn’t a failure in its goal of eliminating segregation and by extension discrimination,” said Dowdy.

“I think the human component has transcended all of the negatives that grew out of it,” said Whalum.