MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Black history in the Mid-South changed lives for generations. Local 24 News is sharing some of those untold stories for Black History Month.

Hear from a descendant of Ida B. Wells – a black investigative journalist whose legacy lives on, to school busing during desegregation, the rise and fall of the legendary STAX Records, and the little-known stories behind black medical schools in Tennessee.