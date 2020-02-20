KFC launching Fried Chicken & Donuts combo nationwide Monday

After testing fried chicken and donuts at select locations, KFC will be serving up the new menu item at locations nationwide for a limited time.

Could this compete in the sandwich war with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes?

KFC is bringing Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts to menus nationwide Monday, Feb. 24 for a limited time.

The menu item was tested at more than 40 locations in September.

The sandwiches and baskets will be available in a variety of options ranging from $5.49 to $7.99. You can also add a donut to any meal for an additional cost.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available through March 16 or while supplies last.

Click here to find a location near you.