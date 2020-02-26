New coronavirus putting a strain on the wedding industry

Some factories within parts of China hit hard by the virus have had to shut down amid the outbreak, grinding the dress supply chain to a halt.

As the new coronovirus continues to spread in China and into other parts of the world, its impact is being felt economically in a number of ways.

International markets have hit a slump amid concerns over the virus’ spread in the world, but its effects are also being felt by industries that rely on China’s manufacturing power.

One of those is the wedding industry. Wedding boutiques across the U.S. are reporting they are having trouble filling dress orders — as many factories in places within China hit hard by the virus have had to close amid the outbreak, grinding the supply chain to a halt.

Some designers may not be able to ship dresses until the middle of summer, which puts brides and others looking for the perfect dress in a bind.

Jacqui Wadsworth with The Gilded Gown in Knoxville said if you are ordering a dress — make sure to give yourself plenty of time for it to ship.

“You definitely want to plan advance if it’s a big occasion, whether it’s your wedding or prom. You want to give yourself at least 6 to 8 months delivery time,” Wadsworth said.

She said special order dresses usually come from overseas, so shopping somewhere that you can try on and take home a dress versus going online means you won’t be waiting for long shipping times.