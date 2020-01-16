17-year-old issued juvenile summons for threatening to shoot up local high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police say a 17-year-old girl has been issued a juvenile summons for making a threat to shoot up a local high school.

Parents shared the social media post in which the person claimed they would shoot up Manassas High and advised people to stay home.

Police found the poster, the unidentified 17-year-old girl, who they say created a fake Facebook profile and posted the threat as a joke. Investigators tell Local 24 News she then told her mother about the threatening post, saying she shouldn’t go to school the next day. Investigators say the mother called police, who in turn learned it was the girl herself who posted it.

She was issued a summons for false reporting.

Memphis police officers are at the school as a precaution. And police say Shelby County Schools was notified of the threat.