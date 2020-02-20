4 injured from broken glass after brick or rock thrown through school bus window

UPDATE: 6:45pm: Memphis Police now say shots were not fired at the school bus, but rather a brick or rock was thrown through the window.

***updated info***

The on-scene investigation revealed that the bus windows were

NOT shot out, but a brick/rock was thrown through the window. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 20, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Four people have been injured by broken glass after shots were fired at a school bus late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, they received a report that someone shot at the bus near Winchester and Airways. An investigation is underway at 3343 Winchester, just east of Memphis International Airport.

Police said no one was shot.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

