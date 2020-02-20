4 injured from broken glass after brick or rock thrown through school bus window

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 6:45pm: Memphis Police now say shots were not fired at the school bus, but rather a brick or rock was thrown through the window.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Four people have been injured by broken glass after shots were fired at a school bus late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, they received a report that someone shot at the bus near Winchester and Airways. An investigation is underway at 3343 Winchester, just east of Memphis International Airport.

Police said no one was shot.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

What's Trending Now

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Event Calendar