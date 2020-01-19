5 shot, 1 fatally, at Memphis nightclub early Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – One person is dead, and four others were injured, in a shooting early Sunday morning at a nightclub in Hickory Hill.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened just before 1am at Truth Night Bar at 6761 Winchester Road. A man was found shot to death, and four other men were taken to the hospital. Two of those were in critical condition, and two were non-critical.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your call is anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.