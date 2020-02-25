Arson at Memphis church causes $15,000 worth of damage



Source: Memphis Fire Deparment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A fire that was intentionally set caused $15,000 worth of damage at a church in the Messick-Buntyn neighborhood just east of Orange Mound Monday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, some lit a fire in the sanctuary of Bethel Temple Church at 3372 Park Avenue just after 3pm Monday. The arson caused $10,000 damage to the church itself and $5,000 damage to contents. There were no injuries.

People with information regarding this arson are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274). You could be eligible to receive a cash reward.