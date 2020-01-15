Trial set for October 26th for Billy Ray Turner in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2/11/20 – A trial date is now set for the man accused of killing former Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright and leaving him in a southeast Memphis field in the summer of 2010.

In Shelby County court Tuesday morning, Billy Turner learned of the start date of that trial: Monday, October 26.

Turner was originally scheduled to start trial this past September, but that changed after the surprise guilty plea last summer of co-defendant Sherra Wright – Lorenzen’s ex-wife – and a review of additional evidence.

Prosecutors said the trial date is a relief to Lorenzen’s mother, while Turner’s attorney said he’ll be prepared.

“I think this is something she wants, they’ve waited for almost 10 years now, now we have a date and a trial in October,” Paul Hagerman with Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

“To be frank, he wanted it tried back in September. I wanted to do my job and he understands that, but he wants his day in court,” John Keith Perry, the attorney for Billy Turner, said.

Attorneys on both sides anticipate Turner’s trial this fall will last between one and two weeks.

Right now, it’s unclear how many witnesses will be called, or if Sherra Wright will be among them.

(PREVIOUS STORY)

1/15/2020 – The man who still faces trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright was back in court Wednesday morning.

Billy Ray Turner’s appearance was short, and the case was reset to February 11th due to continued investigation. A trial date is expected to be set at that date, as both his attorney and prosecutors work out their calendars.

Previously, Judge Lee Coffee postponed a December 2019 hearing for Turner, so lawyers could have time to prepare witness schedules for a trial, or even reach a plea deal in the retired NBA player’s slaying.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges in Wright’s death. Wright’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in southeast Memphis in July 2010.

Turner’s co-defendant and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, accepted a plea deal back in July 2019.