Bond set at $2 million for husband now indicted for second degree murder of missing Memphis mother

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – The husband of a 41-year-old nurse who disappeared last May has been indicted in her presumed death, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Monday.

A grand jury indicted Carl Hayes, 43, on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $2 million.

Carl Hayes

Taquila Hayes

According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the mother of Taquila Hayes filed a missing persons report in August and said she had not seen or heard from her daughter in more than two months.

Detectives said the husband told them his wife had abruptly quit her hospital job in May, that they had separated in June, and that she left their home on Starcross Avenue in Cordova with an unknown friend. Hayes told detectives he was the last person to see her.

Investigators said relatives told them it was not like her to leave behind her 12-year-old son, her cell phone and a new job. They said the investigation found evidence of foul play that points to Hayes as the person responsible.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Paul Hagerman, a homicide advisor in the District Attorney’s Office. The case is assigned to Criminal Court Division 5 where domestic violence cases are heard.