Three charged in shootout between cars Monday in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 1/21/2020 – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people in a shootout and chase Monday afternoon in southeast Shelby County.

20-year-old Joshua Hughlett, 18-year-old Byron Walker, and 18-year-old Jaylon Rhodes are charged with several felonies.

Joshua Hughlett

Byron Walker

Jaylon Rhodes

SCSO says deputies recovered two assault rifles – one of which had been reported stolen, a handgun, and several grams of marijuana from the stolen vehicle they were in.

Deputies recovered two assault rifles, a handgun, and several grams of marijuana from the stolen vehicle that they were occupying. One of the assault rifles was reported stolen. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 21, 2020

————————————-

1/20/2020 – A shootout between people in two cars in Southeast Shelby County led to a crash and traffic delays Monday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, people in two separate cars fired gunshots at each other in the area of Shelby Drive and Bethay shortly before 3:00 p.m. Monday. Deputies tried to stop one of the cars as it was leaving the area, but that car hit another one at Shelby Drive and Lamar.

SCSO said to expect significant traffic delays in the areas of Shelby Drive & Bethay and Shelby Drive & Lamar.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries from the shooting or crash.

Three suspects are in custody.