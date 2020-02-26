Cell phone towers are being intentionally set on fire



Source: Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Cell phone towers are seemingly everywhere and they keep us connected to the modern world, but they can’t work when they are burned.

Memphis Fire Department says in the past three months, four different cell phone towers have been intentionally set on fire, resulting in over $600,000 worth of damage collectively.

The date, locations, and damage amounts are:

December 5, 2019 – 118 Neil Street – $5,000 damage

December 5, 2019 – 2754 Faxon Avenue – $10,000 damage

January 28, 2020 – 20 Flicker Street – $500,000 damage

February 17, 2020 – 4087 Summer Avenue – $75,000 damage

Anyone with information about these arsons are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

