City-wide moment of silence requested for three young shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Days after three children were killed in two separate shootings, the Memphis City Council is asking for the public to honor them during a city-wide moment of silence Sunday morning.

10-year-old Jadon Knox was killed while walking home from a park in Orange Mound Sunday. 6-year-old girl Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were killed in a suspected drive-by shooting in a Hickory Hill home Monday.

According to a news release, “The Council entreats the entire citizenry to pause and reflect during a Moment of Silence on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 11:00 am across our community, to remember Ashlynn, Jadon and Lequan and to pray for the protection of all citizens against those lawless individuals who are a plague on our society.”