Cordova man charged with firing at driver in apparent road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Cordova man is charged after police say he shot another driver Monday night in a suspected road rage incident.

It happened about 11:00 p.m. Monday night on Hacks Cross near Shelby Drive. Police say the victim told investigators a car drove past him in the right lane, and fired a single shot at him. The victim was hit in the leg. Police say the victim followed and got a license plate number before pulling into a gas station to call for help.

SCSO arrested Michael Angers, 43, of Cordova after he reportedly shot a motorist in the leg Monday night in a suspected road rage situation. The shooting occurred on Hacks Cross near Shelby Drive. pic.twitter.com/VrLERESwzO — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 25, 2020

Tuesday morning, police got a search warrant and searched the home of 43-year-old Michael Angers. They say they found the vehicle with the matching license plate in the garage. Inside the car, investigators say they found a 9mm gun with 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

During questioning, police say Angers told investigators he saw the other victim driving recklessly, and so he fired a single shot. According to the affidavit, Angers told police he didn’t know if anyone had been hit, and continued driving.

Angers is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Bond has not been set and Angers is due in court Wednesday.