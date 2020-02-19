Former Walls, Mississippi, police chief indicted on embezzlement charge

WALLS, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Former Walls, Mississippi, police chief Herb Brewer has been indicted for embezzlement, accused of selling seized vehicles to family members, and keeping the money.

According to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor, Brewer is accused of selling a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Tahoe to family, and pocketing $1,850 from the sales.

Auditor Shad White said the vehicles were sold for less than their worth, meaning the amount of loss for taxpayers is a total of $2,730. The auditor issued a demand letter to Brewer for that amount, plus interest, totaling $6,943.58.

Brewer surrendered to DeSoto County deputies on the embezzlement charged. Bond has not been set.

If convicted, he faces 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.