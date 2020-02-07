VIDEO: Horn Lake Police searching for suspects who backed vehicle into pawn shop & stole jewelry

HORN LAKE, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Horn Lake Police are searching for the suspects who broke into a pawn shop by ramming a vehicle through the front. It was caught on camera.

It happened about 6:00 a.m. Thursday at Bullfrog Pawn Shop in the 1400 block of Goodman Road. Video shows the suspects ramming the back of their vehicle into the entrance to the store. At least four suspects can be seen running in. Police say they stole several pieces of jewelry from the shop. (Investigators say the time stamp in the video is off.)

A short time after the burglary, Southaven Police say the suspect’s vehicle appears to have been involved in a crash at Stateline Road and Highway 51. They say the suspects took off from the scene. Investigators found jewelry in the back of the vehicle left at the scene of the crash.

Horn Lake and Southaven investigators say they identified one boy who had been involved in the Horn Lake burglary and Southaven accident. That unnamed boy has been charged with burglary of a business and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigators say several other departments have had similar incidents involving the same possible suspects.

Investigators are still trying to identify the remaining suspects. If you have any information that can help, please contact the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS (8477).