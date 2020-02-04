Inmate indicted in death of West Tennessee prisons administrator

Curtis Ray Watson, an inmate accused of assaulting and killing a corrections administrator before escaping prison on a tractor, has been indicted on several charges, including murder and rape.

Watson is indicted on 15 counts in the killing of Tennessee Department of Corrections Administrator Debra Johnson.

Debra Johnson

August 7, 2019, Watson was working on the lawn at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning. Investigators say he sexually assaulted and killed Johnson at her home on the prison grounds that morning.

Watson has not entered a plea. An arraignment will be set.