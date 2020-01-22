Loved ones, police heal together in candlelight vigil after 10-year-old shot to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It was a somber evening as family members and community members consoled one another after the death of 10-year-old Jadon Knox, gone too soon to senseless gun violence.

“That wasn’t cool, ‘cause that was my close friend,” said one young boy following Tuesday night’s candlelight vigil in Orange Mound.

Children and loved ones were sobbing over the death.

“This is my first candlelight where I’ve really just seen a lot of babies being around the candlelight and lighting candles,” said activist Frank Gotti. “It was a lot of babies crying, mourning. You could tell he had a lot of friends right here on this street.”

Jadon was shot and killed Sunday night in Orange Mound after walking home from the park. The young boy was a twin and is described as full of light.

“It’s very sad because it’s a repeated cycle.You know what I’m saying because we’re losing our babies,” said Gotti.

Several activists were there calling for peace.

“Don’t just sit back and do nothing but say oh another black kid got killed,” said Angela Barksdale, who helped organize the vigil. “No y’all, this got to stop Memphis.”

“We’ve had terrible violence and and children were victimized as a result of that of that hard violence we see in our streets,” said Deputy Director Mike Ryall with the Memphis Police Department.

It’s not frequently police get to be part of vigils as communities come together to heal.

“I just got embraced by a young lady that was in the house last night when we met with the mother of Jadon. It’s a positive contact that stems from a tragic event, ” shared Ryall.

Memphis Police believe the suspect is a male, last seen driving a white car, possibly a Nissan with a black front bumper and tinted windows.

“I’m pleading that the person who did this,” said Barksdale. “Turn yourself in.”

If you have any information that can help, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.